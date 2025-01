Sturm sweats under the Spanish sun

See below for a few impressions of Sturm's morning session on Tuesday. The Black & Whites are still preparing until Sunday at the camp just 20 minutes from the city of Marbella, which is currently just under 16 degrees. With the exception of Manprit Sarkaria, who is allowed to look for a new club, all the players are on board. Jacob Hödl missed the last few sessions, after adductor problems the young midfielder rushed to the nearest hospital for an MRI check.