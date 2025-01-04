Strong returnee
Why 99ers high-flyer Huber relies on “Ikarus”
After returning home to Graz, things are going almost like clockwork for 99ers ice hockey crack Paul Huber. The native of Styria is playing the best league season of his career so far in terms of points. Now the 24-year-old wants to go one better against Vienna. He spoke to the "Krone" about his good start, his new role and why a tattoo always brings him back down to earth.
The Graz99ers' ice hockey season so far has been a bit of a rollercoaster ride. Too often you die in beauty.
But one player is steadily making his way up, playing consistently well and becoming more and more of a leader in coach Harry Lange's squad: returnee Paul Huber!
The 24-year-old, who moved back to his Styrian homeland from Salzburg in the summer as a three-time champion, is really blossoming in the Bunker: 19 points in 34 games - Huber has never been so strong in his career. "I'm naturally quite happy with my personal performance," smiles the tree-tall 99ers forward.
"But I know that there is still a lot of potential in me and that I can do even more," says Huber, not taking advantage of his good statistics. The eleven-time goalscorer this season has a down-to-earth attitude practically written under his skin. "I have a tattoo of Icarus on my arm. The tattoo is to remind me not to fly too high and not to crash - just like Icarus in mythology," explains the high-flyer from Graz. Which, of course, is not to be expected...
Huber came back to Graz a mature man. At the age of 14, he left his childhood home to mature into a successful league player and international at the academy in Salzburg. "That was a crucial time for me. I learned not to be an individualist, but to work for the team. Everyone has to internalize that here in Graz too. You need even more bite, even more will. Just playing nicely is not enough. Otherwise you'll be punished in the play-offs at the latest. The coach has instilled that in us again. So I'm sure we'll win in Vienna."
Duo injured, Bailen still missing
Huber's goals remain high: "I came to Graz to help build something in my hometown and to be successful," says Huber, who emphasizes that the change of scenery from Salzburg to Graz has done him good. "I feel the confidence, I have a more important role than in Salzburg and I get more ice time. That's good for me." Which Huber also wants to prove on Sunday in Vienna. Marcus Vela and Kilian Zündel are still out injured, however. Neo-defenseman Nick Bailen has not yet been cleared to play.
ICE Hockey League, Sunday: Vienna Capitals - Moser Medical Graz99ers (17.30). - Also: Fehervar - Linz, Vorarlberg - Asiago (both 16), Innsbruck - KAC, VSV - Ljubljana (17.30 each), Bolzano - Pustertal (18).
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.