Why 99ers high-flyer Huber relies on “Ikarus”

Huber came back to Graz a mature man. At the age of 14, he left his childhood home to mature into a successful league player and international at the academy in Salzburg. "That was a crucial time for me. I learned not to be an individualist, but to work for the team. Everyone has to internalize that here in Graz too. You need even more bite, even more will. Just playing nicely is not enough. Otherwise you'll be punished in the play-offs at the latest. The coach has instilled that in us again. So I'm sure we'll win in Vienna."