What the new state government is planning this year

In contrast to the federal government, where a paralyzing standstill prevails, the new provincial government, which has been in office for two and a half weeks, is rolling up its sleeves. Unlike in Vienna, the political timetable for the coming months is already on track in Graz. And the weeks ahead will be intense for FPÖ Governor Mario Kunasek, his black deputy Manuela Khom and the rest of the provincial council team. The "Krone" knows the most important plans for the first half of the year.