Expert provides information

Northern lights: what Styrians can expect in 2025

Nachrichten
05.01.2025 10:00

Styrians were already captivated by auroras last year. And there is a good chance that the night sky will light up again and again in 2025. How do northern lights occur? Where is the best place to position yourself? An expert provides information.

0 Kommentare

The year 2025 got off to a spectacular start: the Northern Lights could already be observed in some places in Styria on New Year's Eve. For example in the eastern Styrian municipality of Vorau or on the Rax on the border with Lower Austria. Can we hope for a light-filled year?

It's not that easy to say, says Matthias Pfragner from the Styrian Astronomers' Association: "You can't accurately predict solar flares and their intensity." These are the trigger for the celestial spectacle that was also frequently seen in Austria last year. The first strong solar flare occurred in November 2023 and was followed by a particularly intense light show in May of the previous year.

Matthias Pfragner was able to observe the red sparkle near Stainz. (Bild: Matthias Pfragner)
Matthias Pfragner was able to observe the red sparkle near Stainz.
(Bild: Matthias Pfragner)

"The way the sun is currently behaving, there is definitely an increased probability," says Pfragner. For the past two years, so-called sunspots have been increasingly observed, which indicate strong solar activity as the maximum of the eleven-year cycle. If an eruption occurs, plasma is hurled into space as solar wind. If this wind is particularly fast, it can penetrate the atmosphere, where interaction occurs. "This creates the light phenomenon that colors the sky red, purple or green," explains the expert in simple terms. The technical term for this is "aurora borealis" in the northern hemisphere - in the southern hemisphere it is called "aurora australis".

Natural spectacle shrouded in legend
Like many other natural phenomena, auroras used to be the subject of legends and tales. According to Norse mythology, they were closely linked to Odin, the most powerful god. The lights are said to have been a reflection of the Valkyries - female warriors who escorted fallen soldiers to Odin in Valhalla. Their armor gave off the reflections. In Finland, on the other hand, it was believed that Arctic foxes ran across the sky with their tufted tails, grazing the mountains and causing sparks to fly. This is why the northern lights are still called "fire foxes" in Finland today.

"Basically, the further north you are, the better the chances. There is also a difference between Graz and the upper Mur Valley. In any case, you should look north from an elevated location, preferably outside the city."

(Bild: Matthias Pfragner)

Matthias Pfragner

Steirischer Astronomen Verein

Bild: Matthias Pfragner

Of course, suitable weather conditions are required for the celestial spectacle to be visible down to lower latitudes. In 1859, even the inhabitants of Rome were amazed. "Basically, the further north you are, the better the chances. There is also a difference between Graz and the upper Mur Valley. In any case, you should look north from an elevated location, preferably outside the city," explains the expert. You don't need a special camera, and a telescope is also not useful due to its viewing angle.

Pfragner recommends forecasting tools from national authorities or via an app. He himself has already observed the red sparkle several times - including in Stainz. Like many Styrians, he is eagerly waiting to see what 2025 will bring: "The lights have always been there, but the interest of the general public has increased. You can also see that in aurora tourism."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Fanny Gasser
Fanny Gasser
