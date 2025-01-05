Northern lights: what Styrians can expect in 2025

Natural spectacle shrouded in legend

Like many other natural phenomena, auroras used to be the subject of legends and tales. According to Norse mythology, they were closely linked to Odin, the most powerful god. The lights are said to have been a reflection of the Valkyries - female warriors who escorted fallen soldiers to Odin in Valhalla. Their armor gave off the reflections. In Finland, on the other hand, it was believed that Arctic foxes ran across the sky with their tufted tails, grazing the mountains and causing sparks to fly. This is why the northern lights are still called "fire foxes" in Finland today.