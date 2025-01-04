ÖVP state leader surprises with announcement on taxes

"Something has to happen on the revenue side"

Haslauer made a statement on possible new taxes that made people sit up and take notice. In terms of budget restructuring, he was willing to compromise: "The fact is, something has to happen on the revenue side." However, the Salzburg provincial leader did not want to give any details, emphasizing several times that he was not "part of the negotiating team" and would therefore not make any statements on the matter.