"Krone" stoplight
Red-white-red “Super Eagle” team is exemplary!
What a dream start to the new year. It's no wonder that the fans are completely over the moon. With the classic event in Innsbruck, the third Four Hills Tournament event in a row is sold out - just like on New Year's Day, the ratings barrier of one million TV viewers will also fall in Tyrol.
The red-white-red "super eagles" thrill the crowds, outdoing themselves at the jumping festivals ...
... at the 73rd edition of the tour, three Austrians are in the lead for the first time after two competitions!
- The leader Daniel Tschofenig finally made his big breakthrough with his triumph in the New Year's competition.
- Runner-up Jan Hörl made international headlines with his eloquent analysis of the race to catch up in Garmisch-Partenkirchen: "I took my balls in my hands!"
- Third-placed Stefan Kraft is dreaming of the title, the "cheating accusations" from abroad leave him cold. "The successes are just a product of our work over the last three years!"
An exemplary team spirit, pure harmony!
Three guys, three different characters, three incredible stories. But they have one thing in common: total team spirit! Tschofenig, Hörl and Kraft keep their fingers crossed for each other, clap each other after jumps and cheer each other on in the finish area. An exemplary team spirit, pure harmony. And this despite the fact that, at the end of the day, they are all individual athletes ...
