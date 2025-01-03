Red-white-red “Super Eagle” team is exemplary!

An exemplary team spirit, pure harmony!

Three guys, three different characters, three incredible stories. But they have one thing in common: total team spirit! Tschofenig, Hörl and Kraft keep their fingers crossed for each other, clap each other after jumps and cheer each other on in the finish area. An exemplary team spirit, pure harmony. And this despite the fact that, at the end of the day, they are all individual athletes ...