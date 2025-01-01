Twelve injured
Bruck: Fire brigade called out four times on New Year’s Eve
The Bruck an der Mur volunteer fire department was called out to four locations between December 31st and January 1st. In addition to a room fire and two hedge fires, there was also a fire in the garbage room of a residential building. All the residents had to be evacuated and twelve were injured.
It was anything but a quiet start to the new year for the firefighters in Bruck an der Mur. The busy turn of the year began for them on the morning of December 31 - the Red Cross and police were also called out. A fire had broken out in a kitchen, but fortunately the occupant was able to extinguish it almost completely himself.
Shortly after 6 p.m., the Florianis were called to a hedge fire. After they had retreated back to the fire station, another similar alarm was received shortly before midnight: a firework had started a fire on an embankment near the Schloßberg ascent. "Unfortunately, we only had limited time to admire the fire department due to our deployment," writes press spokesman Manuel Kilian.
But the biggest operation of the night was yet to come. At 1:20 a.m., the garbage room of an apartment building caught fire. A breathing apparatus unit marched into the building to rescue the residents - the rest of the team immediately began extinguishing the fire. A total of twelve people were injured in the fire, four of whom had to be taken to Hochsteiermark Regional Hospital with suspected smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still unclear, but investigators are already at work.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.