Bruck: Fire brigade called out four times on New Year’s Eve

But the biggest operation of the night was yet to come. At 1:20 a.m., the garbage room of an apartment building caught fire. A breathing apparatus unit marched into the building to rescue the residents - the rest of the team immediately began extinguishing the fire. A total of twelve people were injured in the fire, four of whom had to be taken to Hochsteiermark Regional Hospital with suspected smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is still unclear, but investigators are already at work.