Two New Year’s babies have seen the light of day

The race for the Carinthian New Year's baby went to St. Veit - where a baby saw the light of day at 0.44 am. At 1.13 a.m. the time had come in Klagenfurt and a healthy little boy was born. Less than three hours later, at 4.01 a.m., the newest Villach girl followed. Enna is 50 centimeters tall, weighs 2.9 kilograms and is even continuing a family tradition - her mother was already a New Year's baby when she was born 38 years ago. And little Ben from Friesach was born at 6.07 a.m. in the hospital of the Brothers of Mercy in St. Veit.