New twists and turns
How wars could continue in 2025
The year 2025 is approaching, and with it the question: how will the world's conflicts develop? In Syria, Ukraine and the Gaza Strip, the past year has brought new twists and turns that have global repercussions.
According to the UN, over 122 million people worldwide are currently fleeing war, conflict and persecution. This number has doubled in the last ten years. At the same time, over 280 million people are suffering from hunger. Sudan is particularly affected, where a civil war has been raging since April 2023, forcing over 11 million people to flee and plunging more than 600,000 people into famine. There is no end in sight.
Syria: A sudden change of power
The surprise overthrow of the Assad regime by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) has reshaped the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East. Assad's long-standing allies - Russia and Iran - were unable to stop the collapse, as they themselves are weakened by the Ukraine war and internal crises. While Russia is hastily withdrawing its troops, Iran is facing a strategic shambles without the "forward defense" of its Hezbollah militias. But Syria's future remains uncertain. However, the new ruler Ahmed al-Sharaa is trying to project a moderate image.
The country is in danger of being torn apart again between rival groups and international players such as Turkey and the USA. The population, scarred by years of war, is hoping for stability - a goal that is likely to be difficult to achieve without international support.
Ukraine: Europe's unresolved conflict
The Russian war of aggression continues to rage in Ukraine. Although Moscow is claiming military progress, the EU and NATO are increasing their support for Kiev. "Putin will not stop until he is stopped", warns the new EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
At the same time, Donald Trump's return to the White House in 2025 is causing unrest. His announced peace initiative is viewed with skepticism in Europe. Many fear that a Trump agreement could give Putin the opportunity to regroup and strike again later. The pressure on Ukraine remains immense. It must stand firm militarily and remain open diplomatically.
The EU faces the challenge of maintaining its support without getting into a direct confrontation with Russia. The war shows that Europe's security remains fragile.
Middle East: Israel's never-ending conflict
Since Hamas' devastating attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, the conflict in the Middle East has intensified. Israel is not only fighting Hamas in the Gaza Strip, but also Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iranian militias in Syria. The defeat of the Assad regime has further weakened Iran, but the risk of escalation remains. Donald Trump's return could change the dynamic. Experts agree that the former and soon-to-be president shies away from major wars - "they are not good for business".
But without international pressure, according to the analysis, Israel will not change its tough course. "Netanyahu is prolonging the war to escape his own political scandals," criticizes Avi Shlaim, a historian at Oxford University.
The world faces a test in 2025
The conflicts of 2025 illustrate how closely local wars are linked to global interests. In Syria, the West's neglect led to the country once again becoming an arena for international power games. In Ukraine, Europe's security depends on its determination to stop aggression. And in the Middle East, peace remains a distant hope as long as the root causes of the conflict - occupation and power politics - are not addressed.
The world in 2025 is facing a test: without clear strategies, international cooperation and the will to reach out to each other, conflicts threaten to escalate further. The lessons of recent years are clear - the question remains whether they will finally be heeded.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
