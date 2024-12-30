How wars could continue in 2025

Middle East: Israel's never-ending conflict

Since Hamas' devastating attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, the conflict in the Middle East has intensified. Israel is not only fighting Hamas in the Gaza Strip, but also Hezbollah in Lebanon and Iranian militias in Syria. The defeat of the Assad regime has further weakened Iran, but the risk of escalation remains. Donald Trump's return could change the dynamic. Experts agree that the former and soon-to-be president shies away from major wars - "they are not good for business".