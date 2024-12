Zuckerl coalition: what will be cheaper and what will be more expensive

A government that will impose a gigantic austerity package on Austrians in 2025 should start saving money with itself first and foremost. At least that's what you would think. Especially when you consider that plans are being made behind the scenes - as reported - to increase the number of ministries.

And even more so when you look at the development of party funding (see chart below). Due to inflation and the EU elections, the amount of funding has risen to over a quarter of a billion euros. The FPÖ has benefited the most, which is due to its many successes in the super election year. Overall, the ÖVP and SPÖ received the most.