Four injured
Series of skiing accidents in Schladming – one child escaped
There were several serious skiing accidents in Schladming within a few hours on Friday and Saturday. Some were probably the result of extensive après-ski, in one case an approximately six-year-old child fled after a collision.
According to the police, the series began on the Planai at around 4 pm on Friday: a 20-year-old Lower Austrian from the district of Scheibbs tried to get to the middle station of the gondola on foot, i.e. without skis, after visiting an après-ski bar. Due to the wintry conditions, he abandoned his attempt after 300 meters and the piste rescue team brought him down to the valley. The man remained uninjured.
Two hours later, a 24-year-old woman from the Hartberg-Fürstenfeld district, who had also been partying, fell while skiing down. Her companion, a 25-year-old from Neunkirchen (Lower Austria), and a ski instructor who happened to be present helped the woman to slide down into the finish stadium. She also remained uninjured.
Child and mother flee after accident
Then on Saturday there was a serious accident on the Reiteralm. A 57-year-old female skier from Germany collided with a six-year-old child on the Schober downhill run at around 10.25 am. The woman suffered injuries in the hip area and was taken to hospital in Schladming by rescue helicopter. The child and his mother continued their journey.
There was no hit and run after a collision on the FIS downhill run on the Hochwurzen half an hour later. A 51-year-old German and a 67-year-old Upper Austrian (Perg district) collided and suffered chest and shoulder injuries. Both were taken to the hospital in Schladming.
Schladming police ask for information
And finally, at around 11.40 a.m., a 27-year-old man from Graz and an unknown skier collided on the men's World Cup course on the Planai. The man from Graz suffered a shoulder injury, the second skier did not stop. Please contact the Schladming police station on 059133/6356-100 with any information about him or the child involved in accident number three.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.