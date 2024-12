Blue spots are the goal for the Freedom Party

The Freedom Party is currently on the upswing. With Udo Landbauer, they have a state vice-president for the first time, on whom the black coalition partner is even dependent after losing its absolute majority, while Herbert Kickl from Purkersdorf celebrated a triumph in the federal elections and before that they also dominated the EU elections. In the municipalities, the FPÖ is now competing for votes with more candidates than ever before in Lower Austria. However, apart from a few half-time solutions and renegade ex-blues, there has never been a real FPÖ mayor in Lower Austria. That is now set to change.