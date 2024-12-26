"Pretty shitty"
Sido insulted girl (12) at Christmas concert
German rapper Sido invited fans on stage at a concert - and insulted a 12-year-old girl in the process. Sido didn't like her version of "Leise rieselt der Schnee".
The rapper (44) has been inviting fans to his Christmas show shortly before the holidays since 2018 - and this time is no exception. However, it was probably not too contemplative. At his concert in Berlin on Sunday, the singer repeatedly brought fans on stage to sing along with him, including a twelve-year-old. She was visibly excited and sang the classic "Leise rieselt der Schnee".
However, the rapper interrupted the girl and asked if she was being silly or a bit crazy. Nevertheless, a second attempt followed, which Sido commented on unflatteringly. "Have you ever sung this song before in your life or are you singing it for the very first time?" he asked. Before he got really insulting: "Because that was pretty shit."
"You can see how strict I am"
Fans usually receive gifts after singing together with the rapper. There were none for the twelve-year-old because she wasn't good enough. "So you can see how strict I am," said the German, turning to the audience. "I wish you a Merry Christmas anyway," the girl was told and said goodbye from the stage.
He himself has not yet commented on the action. However, the father of five, who some would have expected to have a good relationship with children, has been sharply criticized online. "Absolutely shameful", wrote one user on X on Thursday, for example. "Unbelievably heartless and mean to expose the child in front of an audience of millions", it said.
Unbelievably heartless and mean to expose the child like this in front of an audience of millions.
Net: "Made the girl feel insecure herself"
Other users analyze the situation. Sido wasn't in tune himself and made the girl feel insecure, says one user. "He can't even hold the page steady. And that primitive language," criticizes another. The influence of alcohol and drugs is also suspected. The insult is likely to have damaged the 44-year-old's reputation.
Sido recently became a father for the fifth time. At the concert on Sunday evening in Berlin, he announced that he had split up with his partner Georgina Stumpf. "I'm single, by the way, in case anyone wants to take that as an offer. But I have a child at home now (...)", he said. Sido's ex-wife Charlotte Würdig is now supposed to support Georgina. The rapper was married to Würdig and has two children. Two other sons are from a previous relationship.
