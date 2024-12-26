Sido insulted girl (12) at Christmas concert

Sido recently became a father for the fifth time. At the concert on Sunday evening in Berlin, he announced that he had split up with his partner Georgina Stumpf. "I'm single, by the way, in case anyone wants to take that as an offer. But I have a child at home now (...)", he said. Sido's ex-wife Charlotte Würdig is now supposed to support Georgina. The rapper was married to Würdig and has two children. Two other sons are from a previous relationship.