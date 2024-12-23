Vorteilswelt
House in Hall evacuated

Apartment fire: cause probably clarified

Nachrichten
23.12.2024 20:52

Shortly before midnight last Saturday, the apartment of an apartment building in Hall caught fire. 18 people in the house, including two small children, had to be evacuated. Investigations have now revealed that a faulty electrical appliance was the cause of the fire. 

On December 20, 2024 at around 11.50 p.m., a full fire broke out in an apartment on the first floor of an apartment building in Hall in Tirol, causing heavy smoke throughout the building.

Eight people with suspected smoke inhalation
The occupants were evacuated by the emergency services and eight people, including two small children, were taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation. One person also suffered a minor burn.

The fire was extinguished at around 0.20 am. There was considerable material damage in the affected apartment. In addition to several police patrols, the Hall volunteer fire departments were deployed with five vehicles, Absam with three vehicles and Heiligenkreuz with one vehicle, as well as four ambulances and three emergency doctors.

Electrical appliance in the hallway as the cause
Further investigations into the cause of the fire were carried out on Monday. It was determined that the fire was probably caused by a technical defect in an electrical appliance plugged into the hallway of the apartment. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

