The true story of Jesus of Nazareth

Around the year zero, a boy was born in a small village called Nazareth in the province of Galilee. His contemporaries would later call him Jesus of Nazareth. Nazareth is a farming village in the middle of a hilly region, with barely 400 people living here at the time of Jesus' birth. In addition to fields, there are vineyards, fruit and vegetable terraces and pastures. The people live in simple houses with stone walls, insulated with straw, clay and dung.