Roland Drexler died on the day of the crime according to expert opinion

Following completion of the investigations to determine the cause and time of death of Roland Drexler, who shot two people in the Mühlviertel on October 28 and whose body was found on November 2 in a wooded area not far from one of the two crime scenes, the preliminary expert opinion to narrow down the time of death has now been submitted to the Linz public prosecutor's office. Suicide as the cause of death was confirmed by the autopsy at the Salzburg Forensic Medical Institute just a few days after the body was found.