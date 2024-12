What customers can expect from the one-way deposit

As of January 1, 2025, a deposit system for non-returnable PET containers and aluminum cans will apply in Austria. A deposit of 25 cents will then be payable on the purchase of all these beverage bottles and cans - provided that the new deposit logo with the "€" symbol is already on the product. However, this will not yet be the case for many containers at the beginning of the year. Until the end of March, drinks manufacturers are still allowed to deliver goods to supermarkets without the deposit logo. Only deliveries with a deposit will be permitted from April 1.