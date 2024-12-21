Strong reactions after the death drive in Magdeburg

Suspect drove car along escape and rescue route

On Saturday afternoon, the authorities in Saxony-Anhalt announced new details about the state of the investigation. According to Ronni Krug, Magdeburg city councillor for public order, five people were killed and 200 people were injured. Of these, 41 people were seriously or critically injured. Krug went on to say that the city had revised its safety concept before the current Christmas season. This was in response to the knife attack at a city festival in Solingen this summer.