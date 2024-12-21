"We are the people!"
Strong reactions after the death drive in Magdeburg
After the speech by Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, the people of Magdeburg are up in arms. Both politicians were verbally abused by the crowd. New details have emerged about the investigation into the attack. The alleged perpetrator is to be questioned on Saturday.
Magdeburg, the otherwise lively state capital of Saxony-Anhalt, has been in a state of shock since the suspected perpetrator Taleb. A has been in a state of shock. At least five people are dead and several are seriously injured, many of them in mortal danger.
Scholz: "Hate must not be allowed to win"
After the attack on the Christmas market in Magdeburg on Friday evening, there is great sadness. However, hate and violence must not be allowed to win, warned Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his speech at the scene of the crime on Saturday afternoon.
Scholz had previously laid flowers at St. John's Church in memory of the victims. Together with Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD), Federal Justice Minister Volker Wissing (non-party), Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) and CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz (CDU), he spoke to the Saxony-Anhalt cabinet at the State Chancellery in Magdeburg. Accompanied by Minister President Reiner Haseloff, the politicians then visited the crime scene and spoke to emergency services in the Old Town Hall.
Politicians were booed by passers-by
During the visit to the crime scene, Scholz said: "When such a terrible, horrible event happens, we have to stick together as a country so that we are not ruled by hatred." He wanted to assure Magdeburg of the solidarity of the entire country.
After the speech, the politicians were confronted with wild insults and booed by passers-by. "Traitor to the people!", the residents of Magdeburg hurled at Interior Minister Faeser. "Murderer!" and "We are the people!", they shouted at Scholz as he left the scene of the crime at the Christmas market.
Suspect drove car along escape and rescue route
On Saturday afternoon, the authorities in Saxony-Anhalt announced new details about the state of the investigation. According to Ronni Krug, Magdeburg city councillor for public order, five people were killed and 200 people were injured. Of these, 41 people were seriously or critically injured. Krug went on to say that the city had revised its safety concept before the current Christmas season. This was in response to the knife attack at a city festival in Solingen this summer.
Despite this, the alleged perpetrator still managed to drive the rented BMW into the crowd. He is said to have used the escape and rescue route to reach the central square where the Christmas market was taking place. The drive took around three minutes before he was arrested, said Tom-Oliver Langhans, director of the Magdeburg police station.
There were proceedings against the perpetrator, as is the case with many other criminals. But we didn't focus on him because he commits crimes of this nature and quality. That was by no means the case.
Horst Walter Nopens, Leitender Oberstaatsanwalt in Magdeburg
So far, there is no confirmed information about the motive of the alleged perpetrator, but it is assumed that he is a lone offender. "Dissatisfaction with the treatment of Saudi Arabian refugees" could have been the trigger for the crime, said Horst Nopens, the senior public prosecutor responsible, on Saturday.
Investigation into possible warning from Saudi Arabia
The Magdeburg authorities stated that there were currently no indications that Saudi Arabia had warned the suspected perpetrator. However, this is being investigated, said Tom-Oliver Langhans, director of the Magdeburg police station. They are working closely with the relevant security authorities.
The arrested man will be questioned on Saturday. The Magdeburg public prosecutor's office is now investigating the alleged perpetrator and 50-year-old doctor Taleb A. for five counts of murder. The man is also accused of attempted murder in 200 cases in conjunction with grievous bodily harm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.