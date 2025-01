Norbert Hofer: “At home, I’m the donkey!”

It is exactly 205 centimetres high, the famous white concrete wall that encloses the front of the one-hectare property on the outskirts of Pinkafeld, which was once Batthyány land. Norbert Hofer (53) owns 5000 square meters of it, the other half belongs to his brother Christian. They inherited the property from their parents, who in turn received it as a wedding gift from Hofer's grandfather. He was the son of emigrants from Chicago in Burgenland and had received the land from his godfather.