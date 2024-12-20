Herburger’s dad drives the KAC bus in Vorarlberg

When the KAC visit Vorarlberg on Friday, it will be very special for striker Raphael Herburger. Because the crack player from the Ländle will be spending a lot of time with his dad Dieter. The owner of the company "Herburger Reisen" (with 60 employees) always helps out in Vorarlberg as a second bus driver, this time supporting Klaus Schellander. "He always comes for breakfast on match day and then joins us. That's great for me, of course," grins "Herbie", for whom it's the only Christmas visit home: "We only have December 23 and 24 off this year - that doesn't pay off, it's stressful with a girlfriend and child."