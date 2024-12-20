VSV with super series
Herburger’s dad drives the KAC bus in Vorarlberg
For the KAC, it's on to Vorarlberg this Friday after the 3:1 win over Ljubljana. Striker Raphael Herburger is already looking forward to spending a lot of time with his dad Dieter, who is helping out as a bus driver. Meanwhile, VSV's 3-2 win in Fehervar means they have now won eight games in a row and are tied with Linz and the Hungarians for first place in the league.
When the KAC visit Vorarlberg on Friday, it will be very special for striker Raphael Herburger. Because the crack player from the Ländle will be spending a lot of time with his dad Dieter. The owner of the company "Herburger Reisen" (with 60 employees) always helps out in Vorarlberg as a second bus driver, this time supporting Klaus Schellander. "He always comes for breakfast on match day and then joins us. That's great for me, of course," grins "Herbie", for whom it's the only Christmas visit home: "We only have December 23 and 24 off this year - that doesn't pay off, it's stressful with a girlfriend and child."
Things are going well at home with Herburger
The 35-year-old is in particularly good form at home matches! Herburger has scored in the last three games in the Horten Arena and has seven points from his four home wins: "It's really relaxed in front of your own fans - especially when I scored 3:1 against Ljubljana, I could feel the relief in the arena." Especially as he was able to score the important 2:1 goal against Asiago on December 1st - another 3:1 win for the KAC.
Against Vorarlberg opponent
For him, this Friday's clash in Feldkirch is a bit of a derby - after all, his home club Dornbirn is the rival of the club from Feldkirch: "Of course you want to win there, that's a priority. Compared to the home game, we have to improve our play. Now in December we'll see whether we can establish ourselves at the top - so every point counts."
Simply incredible how VSV has improved! Blau-Weiß started the season with four defeats in a row, and after eleven rounds they only had three wins to their name. Now Villach are roaring supersonically through the ICE League. With their 3:2 win at league leaders Szekesfehervar, the Eagles have now won eight games in a row - something only Fehervar (from round 8 to 15) and Linz (from matchday 16 to 22) have managed once before this year.
"Great snapshot"
Naturally, coach Tray Tuomie is proud of the run, but remains down to earth. "It's certainly a great snapshot, you have to achieve that first. We've learned to win as a team, that's what makes us strong. But it's important that we stay hungry and continue to work just as hard. We mustn't get comfortable. It's my job to make sure of that."
Praise for Coatta
Tuomie (who was given two days off because Villach don't play Graz again until Sunday!) also praised Max Coatta, who scored the winning goal in Hungary. "I'm happy for him because he works so hard every match." The US boy has now scored again after 14 games, his fourth goal of the season. "The goal feels really good, I've finally scored again. It's the best thing for me when I can help the team."
Goalie was the key
Coatta is also very self-critical: "That wasn't our best game." Which is also shown by the shooting statistics of 36:16 for Fehervar. "Goalie Cannata kept us in the game, especially in the second period, he was incredible. But at the moment we always find a way to win. That's what makes us so strong."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.