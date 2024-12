Over 10,000 kids ride the cable car & lift for free

The Montafon Brandnertal cable car association issued free annual passes for children under the age of ten for the first time in 2020. So far this year, 10,250 kids have benefited from the campaign. "We are aware that the financial aspect is the decisive factor for many families as to whether and how often they go skiing or snowboarding with their children in winter. By offering the free children's annual pass, which is available every year during the winter pre-sale period, we are reducing this cost pressure," explains Michael Domig, spokesman for the mountain railroad association, which includes the Brandnertal, Golm, Silvretta Montafon, Gargellen, Kristberg, Muttersberg, Vermuntbahn, Gurtis, Bazora and Schnifis ski areas.