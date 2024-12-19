Fuss about nude figures in ORF kindergarten

"What are those funny pictures?" Tim (name changed by the editors) asked his dad one afternoon when he came home from kindergarten. The next day, the boy showed his father the poster that was displayed in the corridor of the ORF company kindergarten. It showed a man with breasts and next to him a naked man with a child, also in the shower (see picture below). It read: "Body, naked and uncovered, vulva, penis, breasts, buttocks. You decide for yourself, yes! Bodies are great!"