Offspring disturbed
Fuss about nude figures in ORF kindergarten
A poster with naked (transgender) people was put up in the ORF company kindergarten. When parents complained about this, their two children lost their place at the nursery. The management of the Kiwi facility pleaded for early education for one-year-olds.
"What are those funny pictures?" Tim (name changed by the editors) asked his dad one afternoon when he came home from kindergarten. The next day, the boy showed his father the poster that was displayed in the corridor of the ORF company kindergarten. It showed a man with breasts and next to him a naked man with a child, also in the shower (see picture below). It read: "Body, naked and uncovered, vulva, penis, breasts, buttocks. You decide for yourself, yes! Bodies are great!"
Pleading for early sexual education
Visibly shocked, he immediately confronted the teacher and the picture was taken down. However, this did not put the matter to rest. The parents were first summoned to a meeting with the regional management and then with the management. "The managing director argued for sexual education for 1 to 6-year-olds without any pedagogical background, which seemed highly inappropriate to us," the mother told the Krone.
Children barred from Kiwi facilities
They were then threatened with termination for the childcare places of their two children (one and four years old), which was then carried out. "We were always keen to find a good solution in the interests of the children, but because we dared to express criticism of the practices of early sexualization, we were banned from all Kiwi facilities, including the after-school care centre," said the parents.
There were several personal discussions with the family, but unfortunately the basis of trust could not be re-established.
Kiwi-Einrichtung
The Kiwi organization says: "The aim was to address the diversity of different bodies in order to strengthen openness, self-acceptance and a positive body image. There were several personal discussions with the family, but unfortunately the basis of trust could no longer be established."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.