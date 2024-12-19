Vorteilswelt
Offspring disturbed

Fuss about nude figures in ORF kindergarten

Nachrichten
19.12.2024 06:00

A poster with naked (transgender) people was put up in the ORF company kindergarten. When parents complained about this, their two children lost their place at the nursery. The management of the Kiwi facility pleaded for early education for one-year-olds.

"What are those funny pictures?" Tim (name changed by the editors) asked his dad one afternoon when he came home from kindergarten. The next day, the boy showed his father the poster that was displayed in the corridor of the ORF company kindergarten. It showed a man with breasts and next to him a naked man with a child, also in the shower (see picture below). It read: "Body, naked and uncovered, vulva, penis, breasts, buttocks. You decide for yourself, yes! Bodies are great!"

Pleading for early sexual education
Visibly shocked, he immediately confronted the teacher and the picture was taken down. However, this did not put the matter to rest. The parents were first summoned to a meeting with the regional management and then with the management. "The managing director argued for sexual education for 1 to 6-year-olds without any pedagogical background, which seemed highly inappropriate to us," the mother told the Krone.

Children barred from Kiwi facilities
They were then threatened with termination for the childcare places of their two children (one and four years old), which was then carried out. "We were always keen to find a good solution in the interests of the children, but because we dared to express criticism of the practices of early sexualization, we were banned from all Kiwi facilities, including the after-school care centre," said the parents.

There were several personal discussions with the family, but unfortunately the basis of trust could not be re-established.

The Kiwi organization says: "The aim was to address the diversity of different bodies in order to strengthen openness, self-acceptance and a positive body image. There were several personal discussions with the family, but unfortunately the basis of trust could no longer be established."

Katharina Mötzl
