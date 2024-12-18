Technically powerful
AMG G63: The hottest G-Class of all time!
The G-Class from AMG is a poor sucker. It guzzles fuel in huge quantities and can't help itself. Yes, that's bad. And yet it accounts for 60 percent of production. Why? Because it works like a drug.
It's quite a procedure. Approach the black dinosaur with a slight sense of awe, briefly admire the sidepipes (who still builds these as standard?!), open the door, climb into the cockpit, slam the door, open the door again and slam it again - it takes a little time to get used to the fact that everything is a bit rougher here. Don't hesitate, press the start button!
You don't even get a chance to look around the interior or admire the new digital features, such as the "glass front". You want to hear the V8, step on the gas and surf the sound waves produced by the engine. Wild and smooth at the same time.
Electric G-Class with a touch of AMG
Which is funny: In the electric G-Class, starting sounds almost exactly the same. Pressing the button triggers such a sonorous bark that I had to double-check whether it really had EQG in it, where I thought it said EQG. That was during the test drives for the World Car Awards near Los Angeles, where I had the opportunity to get to know the car for the first time. But that's just a side note. Back to the G63.
Electricity now also in the AMG G63
Not that this makes it an environmentally friendly alternative, but the G63 now also has an electric motor. As an integrated starter generator, it supports the tried-and-tested four-liter biturbo V8 in the 48-volt network with up to 20 hp and 200 Nm, as long as the full 585 hp have not yet been delivered and the 850 Nm have not yet been fully assembled. Sometimes even additional. A nice side effect: the automatic start-stop system works so seamlessly that you can hardly tell whether the engine has to start or not when you pull away at the traffic lights.
Of course, if you want to achieve the sprint to 100, which is now possible in 4.3 seconds (or 4.4 without the performance package), the engine should already be running. But that's why you now have Launch Control.
Incredible performance
We were at wild and smooth before the power intervened. We have one of the most genuine off-roaders here, but the test car is fully in tarmac trim. With 22-inch rims and road tires. Plus the new AMG Active Ride Control suspension with active roll stabilization, which can be varied in three stages. In extreme cases, this allows the G63 to turn corners practically upright without leaning out of the bend. It steers with pinpoint accuracy, also because the tires always rest straight on the ground without any loss of camber. An incredible experience that you wouldn't actually think possible. The rebound and compression dampers, which are adaptive, allow for a high level of comfort, but also a very firm chassis. The bad thing is: we're still talking about a DIN weight of 2617 kg and a rigid rear axle!
All this is not only good on the road, but also ensures maximum off-road performance. Depending on the setting, the axles can interlock to the maximum so that there is always ground contact, or you can simply drive through the terrain at rally-like speed with a stiff chassis. Or something in between. The chassis can be ordered individually, in the off-road package or in the performance package.
The engine sound is particularly good with the windows open, because then the sidepipes have the maximum effect. In any case, the sound is powerful. You think you can hear every single drop of the 20 liters that rush through the pipes per 100 kilometers. In normal real-world operation. More is always possible. The data sheet says 15.7-14.7 l/100 km, around 1.5 liters less than before. But that's all gray theory.
With the performance package, the G63 runs at up to 240 km/h, otherwise it's 220 km/h. Either way, it gets very loud in the car much earlier - not because of the exhaust, but because of the wind noise. However, these now swell a little later than before because the new G-Class has wind deflector cladding on the A-pillars and a roof edge spoiler at the front. Nevertheless, you shouldn't have sensitive ears on the highway.
Another bit of everyday life:
The lane guidance assistant doesn't quite match the price. It struggles to keep in lane on gentle highway bends and doesn't even really warn the driver when it can no longer cope. The G-Class has Keyless Go for the first time, but the rear door tends to get stuck when unlocking. Although the lock is then unlocked, the door still cannot be opened. And the speed limit assistant is as bad as everywhere else.
One thing has to be said here again (almost like Cato the Elder): The controls are really bad and unpleasant because they are not easy to use. The fact that Mercedes uses them in all model series doesn't make them any better. But the last combustion engine will probably have rolled off the production line by the time they realize this in Stuttgart.
And what does this feast for the senses cost?
In the case of the test car, exactly 351,066.40 euros, with extras worth 56,176.40 euros on board. Almost a third of the purchase price is made up of the road tax: 110,511.83 euros.
Driving quote
This is certainly one of those cars that you don't need, but want, if you have the right mindset. If you ignore any climate-related bad conscience, the G63 is a lot of fun. But if it is present, you should go for the EQG. But goosebumps are not even available for an extra charge.
Why?
Because the G63 has become unbelievably good with the reworking (optional).
Because you can hardly get a sound like this anywhere else today - and the G500 is now a six-cylinder.
Why not?
Because over 20 liters of real consumption in everyday use is a real house number.
Because the price is not just too high for the poor - even if you could see the G63 as an investment.
Or perhaps ...
... Mercedes EQG or, in all its absurdity, a BMW XM. But also a Lamborghini Urus.
