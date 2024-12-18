AMG G63: The hottest G-Class of all time!

Incredible performance

We were at wild and smooth before the power intervened. We have one of the most genuine off-roaders here, but the test car is fully in tarmac trim. With 22-inch rims and road tires. Plus the new AMG Active Ride Control suspension with active roll stabilization, which can be varied in three stages. In extreme cases, this allows the G63 to turn corners practically upright without leaning out of the bend. It steers with pinpoint accuracy, also because the tires always rest straight on the ground without any loss of camber. An incredible experience that you wouldn't actually think possible. The rebound and compression dampers, which are adaptive, allow for a high level of comfort, but also a very firm chassis. The bad thing is: we're still talking about a DIN weight of 2617 kg and a rigid rear axle!