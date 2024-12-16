SPÖ lines up
Styrian SPÖ repositions itself for opposition
The new SPÖ leader Max Lercher has his mandate in the state parliament - dozens of comrades had to sign waivers for this, we reported. On Monday, the SPÖ will present "further steps for opposition work in terms of content and personnel" in the Graz Landhaus.
Will Max Lercher now get the seat he needs in parliament? Who will voluntarily give up their seat? The SPÖ must resolve questions such as these and other personnel issues before it can start its new role as an opposition party. On Monday morning, the Social Democrats invited the media to a presentation in which "further steps for the opposition work in terms of content and personnel" were to be taken.
The SPÖ party executive had already met at 9 a.m. to deliberate.
Lercher enters the state parliament
At 11.30 a.m. Lercher appeared before the press: The entire personnel package had been adopted unanimously. More than 20 people on the Upper Styrian list had renounced a mandate so that Lercher could get his mandate. He particularly mentioned Gabriele Kolar and ÖGB head Horst Schachner, who had renounced their seats.
Lercher is relinquishing his offices at federal level. "I want to devote all my energy and passion to Styria." Now we want to rethink existing systems. "Our hand is outstretched," said Lercher, emphasizing his willingness to work together constructively. As soon as the government program was available, the SPÖ would evaluate it. "But allow me to say: the headlines were presented quickly. Now it's about posts. This discussion is not the best signal to start with."
Kolar in the Federal Council
Club chairman Hannes Schwarz explained the new appointments: Max Lercher and Hannes Schwarz will lead the provincial parliamentary club. Helga Ahrer is proposed as the third president of the provincial parliament.
Gabriele Kolar and Bernadette Kerschler will join the Federal Council. Christine Koller becomes Club Director. This means that the gender quota could also be met. Schwarz wants to tackle opposition work "edgy but constructive".
Young woman moves up
SPÖ Women's Chairwoman Elisabeth Grossmann emphasized how important it is that the seats in the Federal Council and the position of the third President of the Provincial Parliament are held by women. The fact that Ursula Lackner had resigned her seat would have meant that a man would have had to step up, but Chiara Glawogger, a young teacher from Deutschfeistritz, could be won over.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
