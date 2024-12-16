Vienna spans safety net for kika/Leiner victims

Up to three years for further training

The Insolvency Foundation provides those affected with up to three years of professional reorientation. During this time, the unemployed receive support from the AMS and a monthly grant of 100 euros from waff. This time can be used to obtain qualifications such as apprenticeships, studies or additional qualifications. "Together, we will succeed in helping everyone to find the right solution for them," says AMS Vienna CEO Winfried Göschl optimistically.