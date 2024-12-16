Help with job search
Vienna spans safety net for kika/Leiner victims
The latest insolvency drama surrounding the furniture giant Kika/Leiner is particularly dramatic just before the holidays. 1350 employees throughout Austria are affected, including up to 190 in Vienna. While other federal states are still hesitating, Vienna is already providing a safety net for those affected.
The City of Vienna is setting up an insolvency foundation with the Vienna Employee Assistance Fund (waff). "A company insolvency is a shock. But we won't abandon those affected," emphasizes City Councillor for Economic Affairs Peter Hanke. Together with trade unions, works councils, the Vienna Chamber of Labor and the AMS Vienna, waff provides rapid support - be it through job placement, retraining or further training.
Losing your job just before the holidays is particularly bitter. But those affected can rely on the City of Vienna.
Peter Hanke, Wirtschaftsstadtrat Wien (SPÖ)
Bild: Urbantschitsch Mario/f
Up to three years for further training
The Insolvency Foundation provides those affected with up to three years of professional reorientation. During this time, the unemployed receive support from the AMS and a monthly grant of 100 euros from waff. This time can be used to obtain qualifications such as apprenticeships, studies or additional qualifications. "Together, we will succeed in helping everyone to find the right solution for them," says AMS Vienna CEO Winfried Göschl optimistically.
Half a million for 2025
The City of Vienna is providing sufficient places for 2025. Over half a million euros will flow into the insolvency foundation to pave the way to a successful new start for those affected. Over the past ten years, 254 people whose companies have gone bankrupt have already benefited from this. Companies such as Level Europe, Thomas Cook and Vapiano are examples of this.
