Injury devil strikes hard at the ÖSV girls

First Olympic gold, then injuries and illnesses

The 22-year-old, who won gold in the combined and bronze in the giant slalom at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games, was repeatedly plagued by injuries in the years that followed. In the fall of 2020, the Montafon native tore her syndesmosis ligament in a nasty fall and had to undergo surgery. The crash also left its mark mentally. "Before I took off, I never thought about what could happen," the head skier revealed at the time. "But I did afterwards!" In spring 2023, "Mandy" was then diagnosed with mononucleosis and Lyme disease. The Bartholomäberg native was barely able to train for months, but fought her way back with an iron will and finally returned to skiing in November 2023. But now the next setback.