On Friday the 13th
Injury devil strikes hard at the ÖSV girls
The ÖSV girls should have had every reason to celebrate after the two double victories by Carmen Spielberger and Nadine Fest at the European Cup downhill races in the top Swiss ski resort of St. Moritz. However, there was no real reason to celebrate after three teammates were seriously injured.
On Friday the 13th of all days, the injury devil struck hard at the ÖSV ladies. As was announced in the morning, 18-year-old Eva Schachner had already broken her right forearm on Thursday during the second training run for the European Cup downhill in St. Moritz.
In the meantime, the Styrian has already undergone successful surgery - but it is still unclear when she will be able to return to racing action.
Around lunchtime, the news arrived that Julia Pechhacker from Salzburg had also suffered a serious injury. Again!
The 18-year-old from Radstadt had only returned to ski training in August after tearing her cruciate ligament. Now the Atomic pilot, who is a member of the ÖSV C squad, has been hit during giant slalom training - she tore the cruciate ligament in her right knee. She will undergo surgery at the Hochrum Private Clinic on Saturday. And as if that wasn't enough, Amanda Salzgeber from Vorarlberg was also injured in the second St. Moritz downhill on Friday.
First Olympic gold, then injuries and illnesses
The 22-year-old, who won gold in the combined and bronze in the giant slalom at the 2020 Youth Olympic Games, was repeatedly plagued by injuries in the years that followed. In the fall of 2020, the Montafon native tore her syndesmosis ligament in a nasty fall and had to undergo surgery. The crash also left its mark mentally. "Before I took off, I never thought about what could happen," the head skier revealed at the time. "But I did afterwards!" In spring 2023, "Mandy" was then diagnosed with mononucleosis and Lyme disease. The Bartholomäberg native was barely able to train for months, but fought her way back with an iron will and finally returned to skiing in November 2023. But now the next setback.
Crash in the second race
After Salzgeber had proved her improving form in the second St. Moritz training run with 17th place, she missed out on the points in the first downhill race in 35th place by just 0.32 seconds. In the second race, Amanda crashed, came to a halt on the course and immediately complained of knee pain. The rescue chain was triggered immediately and a REGA air rescue helicopter flew the ÖSV lady to a clinic in St. Moritz.
Suspicion of multiple knee injuries
After an initial examination, the ski association spoke of a suspected cruciate ligament injury, inner and outer meniscus tear and inner ligament tear. Salzgeber will undergo further examinations in her home country to find out the full extent of her injury.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
