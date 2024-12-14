Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

After two years

Exam passed! Eight new National Park Rangers

Nachrichten
14.12.2024 16:00

After two years of training, eight participants in the Hohe Tauern National Park (NPHT) ranger training program can now look forward to a new profession. Four are already employed in Tyrol.

0 Kommentare

The two-year training phase for eight prospective national park rangers in the Hohe Tauern National Park (NPHT) came to an end with the final oral examination at the beginning of December. Until then, the participants had to complete 32 days of training and numerous practical days with just as many hours of learning. Now they have finally received their certification as "Austrian National Park Rangers".

The trained rangers are allowed to work in the alpine landscape of the Hohe Tauern. Their extensive areas of responsibility include knowledge about the creation of the NPHT and its cultural history, as well as passing on specialist knowledge about animal and plant species. They are also allowed to teach in the 17 partner schools in East Tyrol.

Zitat Icon

When talking to our new National Park Rangers, you can sense their infectious enthusiasm for nature and the National Park. Imparting knowledge and raising awareness are core tasks in every protected area.

LR René Zumtobel

Work in the NPHT already secured
What is special about this course is that four of the eight rangers have already been working in the NPHT since the start of their training. Christoph Dietmaier, Elisabeth Fladerer, Armin Kollreider and Sophie Thaler are already fully committed to supporting the National Park. The other four graduates have mastered the necessary courses alongside their actual day jobs. There are now 14 full-time rangers working in East Tyrol.

"When talking to our new national park rangers, you can sense their infectious enthusiasm for nature and the national park. Imparting knowledge and raising awareness are core tasks in every protected area," explains LR René Zumtobel.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf