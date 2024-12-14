Exam passed! Eight new National Park Rangers

Work in the NPHT already secured

What is special about this course is that four of the eight rangers have already been working in the NPHT since the start of their training. Christoph Dietmaier, Elisabeth Fladerer, Armin Kollreider and Sophie Thaler are already fully committed to supporting the National Park. The other four graduates have mastered the necessary courses alongside their actual day jobs. There are now 14 full-time rangers working in East Tyrol.