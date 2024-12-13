Mystery surrounding “stolen” municipal staircase

Wiener Wohnen finally clarifies the situation

But it was only after the tenants contacted the "Krone" that things started to move. A response from Wiener Wohnen solved the mystery: "Fortunately, the staircase was not stolen," explained a spokeswoman. Instead, the steps of the staircase had been battered and therefore had to be replaced to make it safe to use. "Some of the work has already been completed, the rest will depend on the weather. We are endeavoring to complete the work as quickly as possible," they say.