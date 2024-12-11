Cell phone security
Chats and co: Lawyers with fierce criticism
Almost at the last minute, politicians decided on Wednesday to adopt a new regulation on the protection of data carriers as demanded by the Supreme Court. Lawyers do not consider the regulation to be "in line with fundamental rights".
There's an old saying that what lasts a long time will eventually come good. Or not, one could say with regard to the new regulation on data backup for cell phones and the like. For a long time, the Turquoise and Green parties were unable to agree on an adaptation demanded by the Constitutional Court.
This must come into force on January 1st. So an agreement was reached at the last minute - with the support of the NEOS and SPÖ in parliament. Conclusion: the public prosecutor's office remains the "master of the proceedings", so to speak. So-called "chance discoveries", such as those that have shaken politics in recent years and caused dozens of additional investigations in the context of Ibiza, which are far from complete, are still possible - albeit to a limited extent.
A judicial authorization is now required for the analysis of cell phones. The lawyers are unhappy with this. It is a half-baked solution. "The new regulation does not take sufficient account of the requirements of the Constitutional Court and therefore the rights of citizens. There will still be no organizational separation of the processing and evaluation of seized cell phone data in the future. The investigating authorities will continue to have access to all data stored on the cell phone. We do not consider this solution to be in line with fundamental rights."
This finding comes from Armenak Utudjian, President of the German Bar Association. The lawyer is certain: "It won't be long before the Constitutional Court has to deal with this again."
