Chats and co: Lawyers with fierce criticism

A judicial authorization is now required for the analysis of cell phones. The lawyers are unhappy with this. It is a half-baked solution. "The new regulation does not take sufficient account of the requirements of the Constitutional Court and therefore the rights of citizens. There will still be no organizational separation of the processing and evaluation of seized cell phone data in the future. The investigating authorities will continue to have access to all data stored on the cell phone. We do not consider this solution to be in line with fundamental rights."