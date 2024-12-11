At -110 degrees
The ice box really warms the heart
The new Biogena store in Linz is jumping on the boom in the health sector. The "Krone" ventured into the cold chamber and did the self-test at -110 degrees.
I have to endure three minutes. Just three minutes! Can't be that difficult. But at minus 110 degrees? "Others have survived that before me," I think to myself. And this cold chamber is supposed to have a healing effect. But before my test of courage begins, I have to answer numerous questions: "Do you have any previous illnesses, high blood pressure, narrowed coronary arteries or a bladder disease? And what about claustrophobia?" I say no and get the okay.
My teeth chatter in the iron silence
Clothes down, hood and gloves up. I also have to put on socks and am given woolen slippers. Then it's into the living room. The first minute is no problem. Laura Huemer from the Biogena store in Linz stands in the warmth the whole time and gives me the thumbs up. Nice, the first third is done. On we go, and slowly I can hear my teeth chattering in the lonely silence of this ice box.
The second minute is pretty bad
Now it's getting really tough and I have to really fight with myself. The mind is willing, but the body... I already know. The last minute is shown to me. Stamina is required. I want to do something good for myself. This type of stimulation is said to have health benefits, reduce inflammation, alleviate pain and strengthen the immune system: a therapy that is used to treat chronic illnesses. This idea alone really warms my heart. Not least because I head straight for the infrared cabin afterwards. 20 minutes of warming up - what a pleasure!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.