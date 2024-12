"Krone": Ms. Kahr, what expectations do you have of the future state government made up of the FPÖ and ÖVP?

Elke Kahr: I am worried that the interests of working people will not be at the center and that humanity will be lost, especially in language. Perhaps I will be proven wrong, but there are statements that give me pause for thought, for example about cutting social benefits. Decisions are often made by people at desks who have no idea of the reality outside. You only know how people are doing when you deal with them.