OpenAI releases Sora video generator

Sora is not free of charge

OpenAI also announced Sora's business model at the market launch: ChatGPT Plus subscribers, who pay 20 dollars per month, can now create up to 50 videos per month at a comparatively low resolution of 480p and a duration of up to five seconds. Users of the new ChatGPT Pro subscription, which costs 200 dollars per month, have unlimited generation options and can create 20-second videos in full HD quality. Higher resolutions such as 4k or 8k are not offered for the time being.