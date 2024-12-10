Concerns about misuse
OpenAI releases Sora video generator
OpenAI has released its eagerly awaited Sora software, which can be used to generate videos from text specifications using artificial intelligence. The makers of the AI chatbot ChatGPT pointed out at the launch that the new tool still has "many limitations" that can affect the videos created by users.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said that Sora is available for "American users and most countries internationally". However, users from Austria have so far only been told that Sora is not available in their country. And users in the USA who wanted to log in to the service only received an error message saying that Sora is temporarily unavailable due to the large number of users.
Sora is not free of charge
OpenAI also announced Sora's business model at the market launch: ChatGPT Plus subscribers, who pay 20 dollars per month, can now create up to 50 videos per month at a comparatively low resolution of 480p and a duration of up to five seconds. Users of the new ChatGPT Pro subscription, which costs 200 dollars per month, have unlimited generation options and can create 20-second videos in full HD quality. Higher resolutions such as 4k or 8k are not offered for the time being.
In addition to text prompts, Sora can also create videos based on images and video input. For the time being, however, only some users will be able to create videos based on images and videos of real people. This is necessary due to the "potential for abuse". For security reasons, videos of children cannot be generated during this test phase either.
Abuse feared
AI technology that generates moving images from text specifications could change video production over time. At the same time, there are major concerns that it could be used to generate fake videos on a large scale that would be virtually indistinguishable from real footage. The developers of the technology are therefore working on ways to incorporate unique identifiers such as watermarks into the videos. Sora videos should also be recognizable as having been generated by AI.
