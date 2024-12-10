13 roof boxes in the test: Hands off two models

Audi ahead of Mercedes, BMW
Even though SUVs are the most popular vehicle segment, the trunk is usually too small for a family ski vacation. Roof boxes, some of which are available quite cheaply, can help. An ÖAMTC test separates the wheat from the chaff - although it's not necessarily a question of price.
The ÖAMTC and its partner organizations tested 13 roof boxes. In addition to the current models from established manufacturers, boxes bearing the branding of automobile brands were also tested for the first time.
The price range extends from a good 300 to 900 euros, whereby the cheapest is not the worst and the most expensive is not the best model. All were tested in four criteria: Construction, driving characteristics, crash safety and handling, which ÖAMTC technician Steffan Kerbl believes is particularly important: "If the assembly is unnecessarily complicated or the operating instructions are cryptic, this can quickly lead to dangerous situations on the road. Because if a box and/or its contents are inadequately secured, even the most stable construction won't help if, for example, emergency braking is necessary." Then there is a danger for passers-by and other road users that should not be underestimated.
The Audi model proved to be the best box overall. "In addition to the good result in the crash test, the driving characteristics in dynamic evasive maneuvers and braking tests were particularly impressive. Overall, apart from the relatively high weight of just under 23 kilograms and the somewhat awkward assembly, we hardly noticed any weaknesses," says Kerbl.
Second place goes to the "Motion 3 XL Low" from Thule - which is a double victory: the box sold by Audi under its own branding is also built by Thule. Third place goes to Mercedes with the "Roof Box M", a well-balanced model which - like the products from Audi and Thule - is also in the high-price sector.
The roof boxes from Hapro, Kamei, Atera and Norauto are significantly cheaper and not much weaker in the test. "In terms of safety, you only have to accept minor compromises here. In most cases, it is the workmanship and comfort features that make the difference compared to more expensive models," explains Kerbl.
BMW box has disadvantages
Again, the "Roof Box 420" from BMW is significantly more expensive, costing around 900 euros. Kerbl: "A compact and high-quality product, but it has one major disadvantage: The box can only be mounted on BMW roof racks. What's more, it's almost impossible for one person to mount it alone using sliding blocks and threaded rods. All in all, it is still good enough for a 'Good', but not for a place at the top."
Finally, the speakers from G3, Skoda and VW, which are in the low to medium price segment, were rated "satisfactory".
The weakest speakers in the test
The "EVOspace TEFXL" from Northline and the "Xtreme 400" from VDP each received a "sufficient". Both failed the city crash test because the roof box detached from the base carrier. "This indicates that they could fall off the vehicle in a real accident," says Kerbl alarmed. In addition, both roof boxes showed weaknesses in the cold resistance test and were relatively complicated to fit. In the case of the VDP box, it was also found that the load volume was around 20 percent less than the stated 400 liters. There are significantly better roof boxes at significantly better prices.
Tips for purchasing
- Roof boxes with an opening on both sides make loading considerably easier, especially for taller vehicles.
- The scope of delivery should include at least three sturdy lashing straps to secure the load.
- Not every box fits every vehicle: information on whether installation is possible can usually be found on the manufacturer's website or in specialist shops.
- Important: Observe the maximum roof load of the vehicle and the transport instructions of the roof box manufacturer!
- Always transport heavy items of luggage in the trunk so as not to jeopardize the stability of the vehicle.
- Stow "soft" luggage in the front of the box to reduce the risk of hard or sharp objects penetrating the box in the event of a crash.
- In general, never transport objects unsecured in the box.
- Transport items that are sensitive to moisture in the trunk.
