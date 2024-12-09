Get through and get over it

A preliminary decision on Austria's first three-party coalition should have been made this week. This will now come to nothing. The 300 chief negotiators and negotiators from the ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos are once again descending into the engine room of the political apparatus to fill their Excel spreadsheets with topics and data ranging from migration to the budget, ticking off completed chapters and postponing unresolved issues to the next few days or higher floors.