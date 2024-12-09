"Krone" commentary
Get through and get over it
A preliminary decision on Austria's first three-party coalition should have been made this week. This will now come to nothing. The 300 chief negotiators and negotiators from the ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos are once again descending into the engine room of the political apparatus to fill their Excel spreadsheets with topics and data ranging from migration to the budget, ticking off completed chapters and postponing unresolved issues to the next few days or higher floors.
Pages and pages, but no fireworks of ideas or a master plan for the country. Getting through the crises, getting over the election defeats is everything.
From the very tired Mr. Federal President downwards, the political personnel are stuck in old habits, institutions and thought patterns. They cannot find their way out of the machinery of maintaining power, depressingly incapable of any enthusiasm.
The chancellor's advisors are happy as snow kings if they at least manage to replace the word "austerity package" with "more austerity", or if they talk about higher property taxes instead of Babler's property taxes, or about compulsory integration instead of deportation.
That may all be necessary. The ÖVP, SPÖ and Neos will cobble together their coalition agreement. Unfortunately, Karl Nehammer, Andreas Babler and Beate Meinl-Reisinger do not have the talent to inspire confidence and trust that is so important in politics.
