One action ruined Liefering’s good game

The majority of the second division teams ended the fall season yesterday and can now look forward to Christmas. Among them was Liefering, who hosted Vienna to round off the year. After 37 minutes, a small streak was broken at the Hohe Warte: the young bulls lost each of their last three games against the Viennese side. Zeteny Jano, who replaced Luka Reischl as captain after his yellow card suspension, took the lead from around 20 meters after a pass from Oliver Lukic. Shortly after half-time, Jano - as in the Youth League against Zagreb and Leverkusen - was cautioned and received another yellow card. This time for a foul in the opponent's penalty area. Outnumbered, Bryan Okoh made a disastrous misplaced pass that never reached goalkeeper Christian Zawieschitzky - Vienna's Luca Edelhofer took full advantage. A short time later, the home side turned the game around. Vienna went on to dominate and ultimately won 3:1.