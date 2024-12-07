Finances: SPÖ local leaders put pressure on

Overcoming challenges

List mayors, such as Parndorf's mayor Wolfgang Kovacs, had already spoken out in favor of the "waste deal". The two SPÖ regional managers Jasmin Puchwein and Kevin Friedl also join the call: "While the ÖVP has relied on blockade in the past, Governor Doskozil once again proves that he cares about the well-being of the municipalities, although municipal financing and thus the responsibility lies entirely and exclusively with the federal government, and is now offering the municipal package to the ÖVP municipal representatives once again in order to master this structural challenge in our municipalities."