After the "waste deal"
Finances: SPÖ local leaders put pressure on
In the debate about saving ailing municipalities, the provincial governor has once again brought the "waste deal" into play. He is supported by many mayors.
The goal is actually the same, only the way to get there divides opinion. As reported, many municipalities have their backs to the wall financially. For the ÖVP, the state is to blame, for the SPÖ the federal government. Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) has therefore brought the "waste deal" (the state pays more money for kindergarten staff and in return receives the waste association) back into play. This would bring the municipalities 38 million euros.
Rethinking demanded
Doskozil is now receiving support from a whole series of SPÖ mayors from all over the country: from Silvia Pitzl from Apetlon to Ulrike Kitzinger from Sigleß and Roman Jandrisevits from Gerersdorf-Sulz - a total of 21 local leaders. They are all calling on the ÖVP to rethink the "BMV deal": "What the municipalities need now are solutions and not empty words. It is time for the ÖVP to come to its senses and show that it really stands behind the municipalities," is the unanimous message.
Overcoming challenges
List mayors, such as Parndorf's mayor Wolfgang Kovacs, had already spoken out in favor of the "waste deal". The two SPÖ regional managers Jasmin Puchwein and Kevin Friedl also join the call: "While the ÖVP has relied on blockade in the past, Governor Doskozil once again proves that he cares about the well-being of the municipalities, although municipal financing and thus the responsibility lies entirely and exclusively with the federal government, and is now offering the municipal package to the ÖVP municipal representatives once again in order to master this structural challenge in our municipalities."
Power politics games?
Will this resonate with the ÖVP? Probably not. Regional Managing Director Patrik Fazekas recently emphasized once again: "With the attempt to link the incorporation of the waste association into the regional holding company to higher subsidies for our municipalities, it is clear that the governor is not interested in honest support, but in playing power politics." The discussion is therefore likely to continue.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
