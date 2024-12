Animals say thank you – “Burrito”

A home and friend for life

The "Tyrolean Animal Corner" finally helped with the placement - so "Burrito" didn't stay at the shelter for long either! A playmate was already waiting for him in his new home. Rabbit "Schoko" was very happy about his new roommate. A deep friendship developed between the two. Thanks to "Burrito's" inquisitive and active nature, "Schoko's" zest for life has also been rekindled. The two buddies love to romp around in their family's garden.