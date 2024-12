Graz researcher turns cells & co. into comic stars

A purple nanodisc, talkative membrane proteins and colorful phospholipid dancers: when Graz-based biochemist and science communicator Ariane Pessentheiner explains science, it doesn't sound boring or unwieldy at all, but rather like an exciting adventure. "Science may be complex," she says, "but otherwise it's all about communicating scientific topics. It doesn't matter who: it affects us all and everyone can find something fascinating in it," says Pessentheiner: "It's important that there are people who bring scientific content closer to you in such a way that the spark is ignited!" And Pessentheiner uses quite unusual methods to achieve this.