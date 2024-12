Young Bulls could finish the year in third place

A glance at the table shows that this will be very difficult. Vienna are third, while Liefering are only tenth. "I said from the start that this is a team that will be up there," says coach Daniel Beichler, aware of Vienna's strength. But he also emphasizes: "We only had one game in the autumn where we didn't stand a chance. That was against Admira (0:4). If we play a good match, we can win against anyone."