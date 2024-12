Heavily intoxicated driver flees after crash

A traffic accident with material damage occurred in Salzburg late on Wednesday afternoon. The driver of the car involved, an Austrian (55), committed a hit-and-run. Witnesses to the crash in Maxglan were able to describe the man. Police officers caught him near the scene of the accident, where he was on foot. A breathalyzer test revealed the suspected reason for his flight from the scene of the accident: the test revealed a breath alcohol content of 3.4 per mille. The 55-year-old had to surrender his driver's license on the spot and will be charged with various offenses.