Kunasek and Lang: Why the engagement failed

In Graz Castle, where Anton Lang has his office, the cardboard boxes are already being packed. The premises of the SPÖ leader and his 19 employees have to be handed over ready for use in two weeks. Who will move into the second floor of the time-honored representative building, where Franz Voves and Michael Schickhofer previously ruled, has not yet been finalized. However, it is highly likely that the Blue Party will be the new "tenants".