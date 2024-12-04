World champion Verstappen loses his home race!

No rotation

There had been speculation about the future of the race for some time. It is said that there were also considerations that Zandvoort and Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium should alternate in future and that the World Championship races should only be held at the respective venues every two years on a permanent basis. This will now not happen. "All parties have worked positively together to find a solution to extend the race, with many options on the table, including alternating or annual events, and we respect the promoter's decision to end the great event in 2026," said Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali.