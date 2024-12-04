Vorteilswelt
2027 is the end

World champion Verstappen loses his home race!

Nachrichten
04.12.2024 10:09

World champion Max Verstappen's Formula 1 home race in the Netherlands will disappear from the racing calendar after 2026. 

0 Kommentare

The premier class of motorsport announced on Wednesday that an agreement had only been reached with Zandvoort to extend the contract, which originally ended in 2025, by a further year. This means that the Grand Prix in the dunes will be held twice more. Since returning to Zandvoort in 2021, Red Bull driver Verstappen has won three times in front of his home fans.

The decision comes from the organizers themselves, who no longer want to take on the financial burden: "We are privately run and have to weigh up the opportunities that arise from continuing to host the event against other risks and responsibilities," says Grand Prix Director Robert van Overdijk.

"We've decided to go all the way with two more incredible Dutch Grands Prix in 2025 and 2026. We wanted to take this step while our event is loved and supported by passionate fans, local residents and the Formula 1 community."

No rotation
There had been speculation about the future of the race for some time. It is said that there were also considerations that Zandvoort and Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium should alternate in future and that the World Championship races should only be held at the respective venues every two years on a permanent basis. This will now not happen. "All parties have worked positively together to find a solution to extend the race, with many options on the table, including alternating or annual events, and we respect the promoter's decision to end the great event in 2026," said Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali.

"I would like to thank the entire Dutch Grand Prix team and the municipality of Zandvoort, who have been fantastic partners for Formula 1."

As a little treat, another sprint race will be held in 2026, Formula 1 announced during the announcement.

The booming Formula 1 could therefore be held even less frequently in Europe in the future. Several countries have signaled their interest in hosting races. In addition to plans for further world championship races in Asia, a Grand Prix in Africa is also being discussed. South Africa and Rwanda have been mentioned as possible destinations.

