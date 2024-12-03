Many millions have to be saved for the budget

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the municipal council meeting will take place, but finance officer Constance Mochar (SP) will not make a budget proposal for 2025 - the city's debts are too high. Mayor Christian Scheider (Team Kärnten) presented his cost-cutting measures at City Hall on Tuesday. "For the first time, there were talks with the department heads plus the responsible city councillors. Of the 1807 positions in the town hall, only 1600 are filled. 30 are retiring this year and will not be filled. Two million euros can thus be saved over the next few years. However, we are continuing to make savings. A five-year plan is starting immediately to ensure that the number of posts in the town hall continues to fall."