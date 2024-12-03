Old Town Concerts: Wanda rock the Residenzplatz

Concert double for the comeback

Next May, the forced musical break will finally come to an end. The new city government led by Mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ) already included the return of the Residenzplatz concerts in its work program in the spring, and now everything is fixed! A partner has been found in the local agency "Semtainment" - there will now be a double concert on Residenzplatz at the beginning of May.