May 2025
Old Town Concerts: Wanda rock the Residenzplatz
Open air in the world heritage site! As reported, there will finally be music concerts in Salzburg's Old Town again next year. There will even be a double concert in May 2025. First, the Austro rockers from Wanda will make the Residenzplatz shake, the following day an international star DJ will play . . .
It's been a long, long time! In June 2016, cult singer Herbert Grönemeyer transformed Salzburg's old town into a pulsating concert hall. Hardly anyone would have expected this to be the last music concert at Residenzplatz to date - after all, stars such as Falco, Tina Turner, Joe Cocker, Lenny Kravitz and Pearl Jam had already shaken up the city center during their guest appearances in the past, always attracting thousands of visitors.
Concert double for the comeback
Next May, the forced musical break will finally come to an end. The new city government led by Mayor Bernhard Auinger (SPÖ) already included the return of the Residenzplatz concerts in its work program in the spring, and now everything is fixed! A partner has been found in the local agency "Semtainment" - there will now be a double concert on Residenzplatz at the beginning of May.
Austro rockers Wanda will be performing on May 9. The Viennese combo is one of the few local bands that are also successful abroad and draw the crowds. The musicians only released their latest album "Ende nie" in June - it shot to number 1 in the charts in Austria and number 5 in Germany.
Wanda also have a well-known supporting act with them: Christina Stürmer will also be performing all her hits at Residenzplatz on 9 May.
The following day, there will be electronic music instead of rock. German star DJ Paul Kalkbrenner will heat up the crowd in Salzburg's old town.
Advance tickets for both concerts will go on sale shortly. Further details can be found on the website: www.residenzplatz-live.at
