Advent calendar door 3
Win sweet liqueur: the elves of eggnog
In door 3, a couple tell us how Elf's Manufaktur came about. This time we are giving away local eggnog, which can now be found mainly at the Klagenfurt Advent market.
Baking together - Gerald Graßl and Raphaela Kuchernig are passionate about it. "One evening, we came up with the idea of creating an egg liqueur," says the 36-year-old, who works in the beauty industry and never thought she would be selling egg liqueur. "And it went down so well with our friends that we started producing eggnog like the elves - hence the company name Elf's Manufaktur." Shortly afterwards, the pair founded their eggnog company last year.
You can currently find the two from Klagenfurt at the Christmas market on Neuer Platz in the provincial capital. "Before us, there was no eggnog stand there - we really wanted to change that," laughs Raphaela.
We are giving away 3 x 1 gift box with an eggnog liqueur worth 34.90 euros each. Why do you want to win? Write an e-mail to:
The two Carinthians will not only be at the Klagenfurt Advent market with their sweet drink. "You can book us - for birthdays and other occasions. You can also find us at trade fairs."
