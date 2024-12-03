Win sweet liqueur: the elves of eggnog

Baking together - Gerald Graßl and Raphaela Kuchernig are passionate about it. "One evening, we came up with the idea of creating an egg liqueur," says the 36-year-old, who works in the beauty industry and never thought she would be selling egg liqueur. "And it went down so well with our friends that we started producing eggnog like the elves - hence the company name Elf's Manufaktur." Shortly afterwards, the pair founded their eggnog company last year.