Woitschack in the jungle: Mross rails against ex
Anna-Carina Woitschack is going to the jungle camp this year. That's what the "Bild" newspaper claims to have found out. Even before the start of the show in January, Stefan Mross is now making a stink about his ex.
The pop singer was in a relationship with her colleague Stefan Mross from 2016 to 2020. The marriage broke up and a divorce war has been raging since 2023. As the German newspaper reports, the ex-couple are only in contact via their lawyers.
"Tasty divorce"
Sounds like plenty to talk about around the campfire, where celebrities traditionally spill the beans about their lives. So what does Mross think of Woitschack's jungle adventure?
"I wish her the best of luck, but before she eats camel's eyes and other things, a tasty divorce would be advisable first," Mross said when asked about his ex by Bild.
Court date in January
Mross and Woitschack last met in court in October. The next hearing is scheduled for January - shortly before the 32-year-old moves into the jungle camp.
Behind Mross' "congratulations" for his ex's jungle adventure seems to be the desire for Woitschack to fly to Australia as a divorced woman.
Becker and Bott on board
In addition to Woitschack, other names for the upcoming season of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!" have recently leaked out. Lilly Becker is said to be taking part, as are Nina Bott, Yeliz Koc and Timur Ülker.
The jungle camp will start on January 25, 2025. And fans can look forward to a new feature: unlike in previous years, the new season will be shown in primetime - always at 8:15 pm!
