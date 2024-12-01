Styrian SPÖ on the opposition bench for the first time

It is a heavy blow for Styrian social democracy: for the first time in its history, the SPÖ has to make do with the opposition bench in the state parliament. In the days following the election, the chances of a blue-red coalition did not seem bad at all. Important SPÖ politicians such as the mayor of Leoben, Kurt Wallner, showed a clear willingness to participate in government under an FPÖ provincial governor, Mario Kunasek. Initially, the Blue Party even seemed to be leaning more towards the SPÖ, as was reported in party circles.