This is how lucrative the smuggling business is

Border controls for a limited period

For the time being, the EU Commission has limited border controls with the Czech Republic to April 15, 2025. The EU Commission has limited German controls with Austria to March 15, 2025 for the time being. "However, it is clear to us that without sufficient EU external border protection, the interests of security and the fight against migration must permanently take precedence over the ideal of freedom of travel and a border-free Schengen area. Therefore, the defined deadlines can only be a target, but not their definitive end," emphasizes ÖVP State Secretary Florian Hiegelsberger.