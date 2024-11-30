Bundesliga in the ticker
SCR Altach vs Sturm Graz, LIVE from 5pm
Matchday 15 in the domestic Bundesliga. Bottom side SCR Altach host league leaders Sturm Graz. A clear-cut affair for the double winners? We report live - see ticker below.
Here is the LIVETICKER:
Even after exhausting European Cup matches, Sturm Graz have rarely slipped up. Only once - right at the start - did the Austrian soccer champions drop points in the Bundesliga after the Champions League. For Saturday (17:00), Graz's interim boss Jürgen Säumel, who was acclaimed early on, is preparing his team for the supposedly compulsory task of Altach. The bottom team wants to be an unpleasant opponent, but has hardly any arguments on its side.
Altach's most recent performances have ended in disappointment. Coach Fabio Ingolitsch, who has been in charge since October 9, has given the SCRA a facelift, but the more attractive style of play has hardly yielded any results. In five games under Ingolitsch, they have only managed one draw (2-2 Klagenfurt). "Just one point, that's far too little. Our problem is that we don't put in the performances over 90 or 94 minutes on the pitch, but only for a limited time," said Ingolitsch. "We have a huge amount of catching up to do in our own box and that of our opponents."
Altach run into trouble late on
His team literally ran out of steam in the final stages. Altach conceded five of their nine goals after the 80th minute. Ingolitsch, a man of the RB school, recalled the change in style of play. "The boys now run an average of 10 kilometers more than the whole team. That's quite a difference, so we have to develop our athleticism accordingly." The winter break should be used for this, after Sturm there is still the trip to Vienna to the in-form Austria.
Even under Säumel, Sturm are "an incredibly intense and aggressive opponent who are very difficult to play against", explained Ingolitsch. Vesel Demaku, an ex-Graz player in Altach kit, said: "Sturm are clearly the favorites, but I think it will still be a close game, also because they were so successful in the Champions League." Sturm would probably not be so keen to travel to Altach, Demaku speculated. "They know that we are an unpleasant opponent." Top goalscorer Gustavo Santos will not upset the champions. Altach have left the Brazilian, who is apparently keen to move, out of the match squad.
Graz's luxury problem
Sturm emphasized in the run-up to the match that they wanted to play their basic virtues. Säumel, whose era as interim coach got off to a fabulous start with the 7-0 win against Klagenfurt and the first CL victory against Girona (1-0), could gather further arguments for a continued commitment beyond the winter break. His team is "in the flow", explained the 40-year-old, but Wednesday took its toll. Altach had delivered close games and would certainly try to "make life as difficult as possible for us in their home game".
With the return of team leaders Gregory Wüthrich and Jon Gorenc Stankovic from injury, Säumel has a luxury problem on his hands. Stankovic in particular has been seamlessly replaced by the more mobile Tochi Chukwuani as a solo midfield midfielder. Sturm have won each of their last three encounters since a 1-1 draw in Altach on November 6, 2022 by a single goal. Graz have only lost one of their last twelve visits to Altach. The Rheindörfler have long since lost their nimbus as a home power. Only one win in 15 home games in 2024.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.