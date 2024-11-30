SCR Altach vs Sturm Graz, LIVE from 5pm

Altach's most recent performances have ended in disappointment. Coach Fabio Ingolitsch, who has been in charge since October 9, has given the SCRA a facelift, but the more attractive style of play has hardly yielded any results. In five games under Ingolitsch, they have only managed one draw (2-2 Klagenfurt). "Just one point, that's far too little. Our problem is that we don't put in the performances over 90 or 94 minutes on the pitch, but only for a limited time," said Ingolitsch. "We have a huge amount of catching up to do in our own box and that of our opponents."