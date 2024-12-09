Cult rockers Guns N’ Roses are coming back to Vienna

The (online) sparrows have been whistling it from the rooftops in the last few days, but now it's a joyful certainty: US cult rockers Guns N' Roses are coming back to Austria after a three-year absence. Axl Rose, Slash and Co. will be performing at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium on July 24th for a country-exclusive "Krone" concert, where they will not only put on a bombastic show, but also perform all the greatest hits from almost four decades of rock'n'roll history. The last Vienna appearance in the early summer of 2022 was already a musical triumph.