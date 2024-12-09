Vorteilswelt
Concert sensation

Cult rockers Guns N’ Roses are coming back to Vienna

Nachrichten
09.12.2024 10:00

Guns N' Roses recently thrilled the Austrians with a brilliant three-hour show in the early summer of 2022 - after a three-year break, the "Krone" is bringing Axl Rose and Co. back to Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium in 2025. You can expect a hit show in a class of its own.

The (online) sparrows have been whistling it from the rooftops in the last few days, but now it's a joyful certainty: US cult rockers Guns N' Roses are coming back to Austria after a three-year absence. Axl Rose, Slash and Co. will be performing at Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium on July 24th for a country-exclusive "Krone" concert, where they will not only put on a bombastic show, but also perform all the greatest hits from almost four decades of rock'n'roll history. The last Vienna appearance in the early summer of 2022 was already a musical triumph.

Led by the now scandal-free and vocally strong frontman Axl Rose, the Californians rocked through a three-hour set and showed no signs of fatigue. You can expect them to be similarly motivated in 2025, the main focus seems to be on the cult album "Appetite For Destruction". A special treat: none other than punk legends Sex Pistols are scheduled to open the show - with Frank Carter on vocals instead of the disgraced Johnny Rotten.

Advance ticket sales start
Advance ticket sales for the "Krone" concert by Guns N' Roses on July 24 in Vienna's Ernst Happel Stadium will start at www.oeticket.com on Thursday, December 12, 9 am. 

Porträt von Robert Fröwein
Robert Fröwein
